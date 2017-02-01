Dewsbury winger Kudangirana suspended after failing drugs test

DEWSBURY RAMS winger Donald Kudangirana has been suspended from the club after allegedly failing a drugs test.

Kudangirana, 21, made two appearances for Rams last year and played once on loan for Hemel Stags.

A Rams statement said: “Dewsbury Rams have been informed by the RFL that Donald Kudangirana has failed a drugs test. He is suspended from the club until he attends a RFL hearing.

“The club will make no further statement at this time.”

Meanwhile, Rams’ Kingstone Press Championship rivals Bradford Bulls are hoping to strengthen their playing staff after naming a squad of only 20 players. Bulls, who will begin the season on minus-12 points after the previous club went into liquidation last month, begin their season away to relegated Hull KR on Sunday.

The draw for the second round of the 2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup took place last night at Siddal.

Featherstone Lions were drawn at home to last season’s London Premier League winners, Wests Warriors of Acton.

Thornhill Trojans will travel to Haydock, while Fryston Warriors travel to the capital to face London Chargers.

Draw: Featherstone Lions v Wests Warriors, West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders, Haydock v Thornhill Trojans, Myton Warriors v York Acorn, London Chargers v Fryston Warriors, Kells v Rochdale Mayfield, Pilkington Recs v Siddal, Wigan St Patrick’s v Egremont Rangers. Ties will be played on February 11 and 12.