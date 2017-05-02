Dewsbury Rams: We need ‘calmer heads’ says Kelly

CALMER HEADS are needed when Dewsbury Rams find themselves under pressure, boss Neil Kelly believes.

Rams were beaten 28-24 by Oldham in the Kingstone Press Championship two days ago after leading 24-6 at half-time.

Kelly was pleased with some aspects of the performance, but felt they “threw the game away”.

He said: “There were lots of positives and one or two negatives. The biggest positive was getting into that good position and we were probably even more dominant than the scoreline suggested.

“But a combination of things, most of them within our control, led to us throwing the game away.

“That was mainly ball control and having calmer heads. When you are 24-6 up and they score really early in the second half it is an indication they coming back at you and you are going to have a bit of an onslaught.

“You need cool heads at that time and we didn’t have cool heads on the field. I am looking at my experienced players to guide the young lads around.”

Kelly admitted losing Paul Sykes with a leg injury did not help.

He had gone to full-back after Josh Guzdek tweaked a hamstring and the injuries left Rams without a No 1.

Sykes hyper-extended a knee and could be doubtful for Sunday’s home game against Halifax.