Dewsbury Rams: Schofield encouraged by Rams’ effort

DEWSBURY RAMS’ first Kingstone Press Championship win is just around the corner, caretaker-boss Jonathan Schofield believes.

Interim coaches Schofield and Karl Pryce were in charge for the first time – following Glenn Morrison’s exit – when Rams went down 38-6 at home to Featherstone Rovers in a stormy clash two days ago.

Karl Pryce

Dewsbury had Daniel Igbinedion and Jason Crookes sin-binned together in the first half and there were yellow cards for Paul Sykes and Gareth Potts in separate incidents following the break.

Rovers finished with 11 men after two of their players were sent-off.

And Schofield said: “We said to the boys afterwards we were proud of their efforts.

“They showed a lot of desire. We were happy with the first 20-25 minutes, but the turning point was when we were down to 11 men – Featherstone capitalised and scored some points after that.”

Schofield declined to comment on referee Brandon Robinson’s decisions, but he added: “I thought it was a poor game to watch. I didn’t think it was entertaining because it wasn’t 13 versus 13 for most of it. We’ll just concentrate on ourselves and hopefully the next win is just around the corner. We were happy with the desire and effort, but when we get opportunities we need to take them.”