Dewsbury Rams: Schofield challenges Rams to keep calm and carry out instructions

PRESSURE TO pick up their first win is mounting, but caretaker-boss Jonathan Schofield says Dewsbury Rams need to keep composed.

Schofield and Karl Pryce will be in charge for the second time when Rams visit Halifax in the Kingstone Press Championship tomorrow (3pm).

Their first game as joint interim coaches – following Glenn Morrison’s departure – was a stormy 38-6 loss to Featherstone Rovers last week, after Rams had gone ahead through an early Jack Teanby touchdown and a Paul Sykes conversion. Schofield, whose team are still looking for their first point, said: “I think that’s the first time we’ve been in front this season.

“The result didn’t go our way, but Karl and I took positives from last week’s game.

“The effort was there, but we have to be a bit more composed. We’ve spoken about that at training.

“We need to keep composed and be nice and relaxed. We don’t need to be too erratic in what we are doing.”

Schofield added: “We’ve had a good week in training.

“We know going to Halifax is going to be tough – they seem to have turned a corner and they are playing better – but we are confident in ourselves.

“It is all about us this week. Once we get into a lead – if we do – we need to be nice and calm and be relaxed and, hopefully, the result will take care of itself.”