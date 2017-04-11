Dewsbury Rams: Rams dogged by mounting injuries

INJURIES MARRED a positive performance by Dewsbury Rams in their 34-6 Kingstone Press Championship defeat at West Yorkshire rivals Halifax, according to caretaker-boss Jonathan Schofield.

Rams – without a win in the league campaign so far this season – led for 35 minutes in the first half and it was 6-6 at the break, but they eventually “ran out of troops”.

Schofield, who is in joint charge alongside Karl Pryce, said: “Luck is just not going our way.

“We ended up with 13 fit players, so we are struggling.

“We will have to sit down and see if we can put 17 together for Friday.”

Dewsbury, who are at home to neighbours Batley Bulldogs in their next game, have injury concerns over Aaron Ollett (calf) and Rob Spicer (pectoral muscle), and robust forward Chris Annakin suffered a head injury.

Schofield added: “It is a shame the game doesn’t last 40 minutes! We started well and Halifax scored on the last play of the first half.

“We were in total control up until then, but it is pretty hard when you are stuck for numbers.

“I have got to give full credit to the players for the effort they showed and their desire.

“If we’d had 16 or 17 players and three or four subs available it could have been a tighter contest.”