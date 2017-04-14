Dewsbury Rams 20 Batley Bulldogs 4: Kelly’s return inspires the Rams to first win of season

Dewsbury Rams produced by far their best performance of the season as they defeated Batley Bulldogs 20-4 to collect a first win in the Kingstone Press Championship today

Under the watchful eye of new Rams boss Neil Kelly, James Glover was the Dewsbury star as he scored 16 points from a try and six goals, while Tom Hemingway also had a terrific game at hooker. Batley were out of sorts as errors on attacks meant they were never really able to put the Rams under pressure and were restricted to a solitary Mikey Hayward try.

Dewsbury made a brilliant start as they were 8-0 up before Batley had touched the ball.

A penalty from Glover and then a diving try in the corner from Dale Morton – converted by Glover – gave Rams the initiative.

Glover then slotted over a penalty after Batley were pulled up for ripping the ball.

Batley hit back when Pat Walker broke through and sent Hayward over at the right corner. Just before half-time, Rams moved the ball to the left and Glover forced his way over wide out, with the centre landing another towering touchline goal for a 16-4 half-time lead.

The second half was a scrappy affair, littered by penalties and interruptions. Glover extended the Rams lead with a 52nd-minute penalty before Batley replied with a spell of sustained pressure.

The Rams defence were up to the task as Shaun Ainscough was shoved into touch in goal by four Rams defenders before he could ground the ball. A sixth Glover goal extended the Rams lead to 20-4 before Batley were put on a team warning as the penalty count mounted. Frustrations boiled over the final minute as Adam Gledhill (Batley) and Dominic Speakman (Dewsbury) were sin-binned for their part in a brawl.

The final hooter was greeted with delight by Rams players and supporters as they claimed the bragging rights and two precious league points in Neil Kelly’s first game in charge as head coach.

Dewsbury Rams: Guzdek; Alex Brown, Aaron Brown, Glover, Morton; Speakman, Kain; Stringer, Hemingway, Teanby, Walshaw, Senior, Douglas. Subs: Ward, Sheriffe, Igbinedion, Tonks. Batley Bulldogs: Scott; Hayward, Smeaton, Hallett, Ainscough; Walker, Holmes; Gledhill, Leak, Rowe, Day, Farrell, Manning. Subs: Davey, Lillycrop, Bretherton, J Brown.

Referee: Andy Sweet.

Attendance: 1,211.