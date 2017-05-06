Dewsbury/Batley: Arch-rivals both need to start picking up victories

WE ARE not out of it yet, but we need to start picking up points.

It is the same message from rival Kingstone Press Championship coaches Neil Kelly and Matt Diskin, but with their teams facing contrasting challenges.

Matt Diskin.

Rams – who play host to Halifax tomorrow (3pm) – have won just once this season and only Bradford Bulls’ points deduction is keeping them off the foot of the table.

With two teams to go down to League One at the end of the season, Dewsbury are two points adrift of safety and suffered a serious blow last week when they lost 28-24 to fellow strugglers Oldham, after leading 24-6 at the break.

“It’s a big game for us, with not getting a result last week,” Kelly admitted of tomorrow’s match.

“Every time we don’t get a result it puts more pressure on us to get one in the following game before the pressure becomes too much and we bow to the inevitable.

“I can see where we can get some wins, but that included last week.

“It’s important we start soon, or we are going to be right up against it when the competition splits.”

The first half performance six days ago was an indication of what Rams are capable of, but Kelly insisted: “Even then, we can do better.

“We were at about a 65 per cent completion rate in the first half and 50 per cent in the second – and you are not going to win many games completing at 50 per cent.”

Batley are sixth in the table, six points behind fourth-placed Halifax going into tomorrow’s visit of leaders Hull KR (3pm).

Bulldogs have lost their last four league and cup matches and though he insisted they have not given up on a top-four finish, Diskin stressed there is no longer any margin for error.

“We have got to get some solid performances under our belt,” Diskin stressed.

“We are lacking confidence and making some silly errors which are getting punished by some very good sides.

“We have got some good individuals, but we have not been delivering team performances. It is a very tough competition and we can’t go much longer without picking up some confidence and results or the top-four will go. We have got to get our game together sharpish.”