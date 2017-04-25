Boss Kelly wants better discipline

DEWSBURY RAMS’ battling spirit has impressed coach Neil Kelly, but he says their discipline needs to improve.

Rams came from 16-4 down to beat Batley Bulldogs 23-22 in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round two days ago, thanks to Lewis Fairhurst’s golden-point drop goal.

It was Kelly’s third game in charge and second win over Batley and he admitted “poor discipline reared its head again”.

“Batley got momentum off the back of penalties,” Kelly said.

“It is worrying, because the penalty count against us is just too big.

“I am not blaming the ref’, we are a conceding stupid penalties and it is something we need to work on.”

But Kelly added: “The win is something to build on.

“We showed great spirit. We had several players who should not have played and they played okay. We showed effort and spirit, but we are burning up energy because of poor discipline.

“If we sort that out we will be doing a lot better than we are.”

Meanwhile, Kelly confirmed assistant-coaches Jonathan Schofield and Karl Pryce – who were in caretaker charge before he was appointed – have left the club.

“They have done a good job,” Kelly said.

“The club is grateful to them, but there’s some things I need to do and I feel I need to bring my own staff in.”