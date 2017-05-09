Dewsbury Rams: Plus points are adding up for Rams

THERE ARE signs of progress from Dewsbury Rams, but coach Neil Kelly admits it will be a long process.

Rams suffered their 11th defeat in 12 Kingstone Press Championship fixtures when Halifax won 36-18 at Tetley’s Stadium two days ago.

Jack Teanby

Dewsbury trailed the fifth-placed visitors by only two points at the break and Kelly, who took charge almost a month ago, said: “I’ve definitely seen signs of progress, but unfortunately that’s not been as far as league points go.

“I didn’t ever think we were just going to go from a losing side to a winning side.

“It is about taking positives, trying to get rid of negatives and, eventually, so many positives lead to a win.”

Kelly felt Sunday’s game was “positive in some respects”.

Shaun Squires

He said: “We were far more competitive, for longer.

“It was 12-10 at half-time and the game was in the balance. They had a man in the sin-bin and the elements were in our favour, but we failed to capitalise.”

Kelly added: “We conceded in that period and that’s when the game went away from us.”

Club medics will check on Jack Teanby (ankle) and Shaun Squire (lower leg injury) ahead of Friday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth-round tie at home to Wakefield Trinity, who come into the fixture following there 40-26 Super League victory at Leigh Centurions on Saturday.