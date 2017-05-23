Dewsbury Rams: No more ‘Mr Nice Guy’ warns coach Kelly

DEWSBURY RAMS got their ‘backsides kicked’ in the 52-10 defeat at Featherstone Rovers three days ago – and boss Neil Kelly says there’ll be no more ‘Mr Nice Guy’.

It was Rams’ 12th defeat in 13 Kingstone Press Championship fixtures this year and they have lost four successive league games since beating Batley Bulldogs in Kelly’s first match as coach last month.

Kelly said: “If you go with the wrong attitude to Featherstone you will get your backsides smacked – and we got our backsides smacked.

“I think some of the players – not all of them – went with a defeatest attitude.

“After the game we sat down and had a brief talk – it wasn’t a summit meeting – and said they have to decide if they are prepared to be part of the solution, rather than part of the problem.

“The players have got to look at themselves and decide what they can give to the club and is it good enough?”

Kelly said players need to buy into his way of doing things. He added: “They have got to realise [former coach] Glenn Morrison is no longer in charge and people who were here are no longer here.

“There are different things we are putting emphasis on. Glenn Morrison is no longer here because it wasn’t working for him and if they keep doing what he wanted nothing changes.”