Dewsbury Rams: Neil Kelly looking to 2018 after big win over Rochdale

DEWSBURY RAMS are beginning preparations for the 2018 season in the Kingstone Press Championship following their 56-8 Shield win over Rochdale Hornets.

All four teams below them lost, so Rams are seven points clear of the relegation zone with six games remaining.

Coach Neil Kelly said: “What the win on Sunday has done is afforded us chance to – without forgetting about what’s behind us –look forward as well.

“We are not mathematically safe, but we are now trying to sign as many of our squad as we can for next year and hopefully any players who come in will make us even stronger.”

Kelly added: “We scored more points on Sunday than in the first eight league games put together.

“We played into a pretty stiff breeze in the first half and the forwards did really well and laid a platform.

“We didn’t necessarily hit the heights in the second half, but we were efficient and we stopped most of what Rochdale threw at us.

“Gareth Potts on the wing scored four tries and his centre, James Glover, scored three so that’s a pretty potent partnership.”

Paul Sykes has a shoulder injury and will be assessed before Sunday’s visit of Toulouse Olympique.

“He is playing very well at the moment,” Kelly said.