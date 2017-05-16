Dewsbury Rams: Neil Kelly delighted despite Cup defeat

DEWSBURY RAMS have taken “massive positives” from their 54-6 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup defeat by Wakefield Trinity, coach Neil Kelly says.

Trinity scored nine tries, all converted by Liam Finn and Kelly said: “It’s very rare you get a coach who’s had 50 points scored against them saying we defended really well, but we did on Friday.

“Fitness took its toll in the end, but while our fitness held out we defended superbly – we scrambled well and showed a great desire to keep them out.

“I thought we were on the back of some tough calls at times that put us under undue pressure, but we responded in a positive way.

“So many positives came out of the game for us as a team. If we can defend like that in the Championship we will start to pick up results, but we have to be better with the ball.”

Rams fielded only 16 players against Wakefield, with Shaun Squires being an unused substitute and another of the replacements playing with an injury.

Kelly said: “In effect we’ve played a Super League club with 15 fit men.

“All credit to Wakefield, but there’s massive positives for us as a team.”

Dewsbury travel to play Featherstone in their next Championship match on Saturday.