Community RL: Warriors put to the sword by Parkside

THE SOUTH Leeds derby in National Conference Division One was dominated by Hunslet Club Parkside, who stormed to a 44-0 victory at neighbours Hunslet Warriors.

Warriors’ Lloyd Templeton sent off for an alleged headbutt and they had Luke Rayner sin-binned for a professional foul, while opponent Craig Miles was dismissed for supposed kicking.

Ben Shulver bagged a brace for Parkside, who climbed to second in the table. Jamie Fields scored a try and four goals, Danny Rowse contributed a try and two conversions and Ryan Campbell, Kieron Murphy, Danny Harrison and Andy Hullock also touched down.

Ryan Oxtoby’s fourth conversion, after a late Josh Parle try secured a 28-26 win for Milford Marlins over bottom club Featherstone Lions.

Steve Bacon (2), Dave Warren and Luke Watts were Milford’s other try scorers

A 32-16 win at Millom lifted Oulton Raiders to second in Division Two. Try scorers were Rob Stanley, James Cruickshank, Harry Grayson, Tim Stableford, Brad Cahill, Harry Kendall and Kieran Walpole, who kicked two goals.

Ryan Woofit and Luke Tomlinson shared four tries as East Leeds beat Saddleworth Rangers 40-14. James Forsell, Jordan Normington and Jacob Walton got the others and Tom Sheldrake added six goals.

Under-strength Thornhill Trojans lost 36-8 at Leigh East, with Gareth Love and Will Gledhill scoring their tries.

Stanningley are up to second in Division Three after a 44-24 home win over previously unbeaten leaders Rylands Sharks. Carl McGuigan crossed twice, other try scorers were Ben Selby, Jack Smith, Tom Kent, Will Hickson, Dan Barcoe and Laurence Bell and Niall Murphy kicked six goals.