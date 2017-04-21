Community RL: Influential Hunslet Club stand-off sidelined for first time in two years

INFLUENTIAL STAND-OFF Andrew Hullock has a rib injury and will be sidelined for the first time in almost two years when Hunslet Club Parkside play host to Ince Rose Bridge in National Conference Division One tomorrow.

Ben Shulver, Jamie Bradley and Craig Miles are all pushing for a return after injury, but youngsters Craig McShane and Charlie Magee keep their place in the squad.

Hunslet Warriors' Daryl Gaunt.

Milford Marlins will be without centre Josh Nathaniel, who has joined Hunslet, when they visit York Acorn.

Captain James Barker (ankle) and prop Sam Morton (knee) are on the casualty list and stand-off Zak Snelgrove and centre Sam Wilson are unavailable.

Coming back into contention are centre Steve Bacon, prop Chris Bowler and experienced forward Richard Hulme, and Tom Wilson has taken over the captaincy.

Half-back Daryl Gaunt is set to return for fifth-placed Hunslet Warriors at Normanton Knights, who are second. Centre Phil Lythe could be available after injury, but prop Johnny Dawson is ruled out due to work commitments.

East Leeds’ squad depth will be tested when they visit Thornhill Trojans in Division Two, with Tom Sheldrake, Dave Nurse, Lee Priestley and Ryan Holmes all unavailable.

Oulton Raiders are at home to Salford City Roosters; Stanningley visit Oldham St Annes in Division Three.