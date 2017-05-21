Championship/League 1: Batley Bulldogs and Hunslet turn on the second-half style

Eight different players scored tries and Cain Southernwood kicked the same number of goals as Batley Bulldogs overran hosts Oldham Roughyeds in their own back yard yesterday, 48-28.

The sides – seventh and eighth in the Championship table – were locked at 22-22 in a high-scoring first half, but it was the higher-placed Bulldogs who engineered a step up in class across the board in both defence and attack to run out comfortable victors in the end.

Hunslet goalkicker Joe Sanderson.

Danny Cowling, Joel Farrell, Al Leak, Adam Gledhill, Wayne Reittie, Dominic Brambani, James Harrison and Tom Lillycrop scored the tries for the cross-border travellers, while winger Adam Clay crossed for a hat-trick for Oldham ultimately without reward.

Adam Neal and Danny Grimshaw also crossed the whitewash for the Roughyeds, while stand-off Scott Leatherbarrow landed four conversions.

In Kingstone Press League 1, Hunslet came from behind to see off visitors Workington 30-22.

The south Leeds club trailed 10-6 at half-time, but managed to retain their composure and see out the result to ensure they side fifth on the league ladder, two places above yesterday’s hosts.

Jimmy Watson, George Flanagan, Cameron Leeming, Nyle Flynn and Lewis Reed scored the tries for Hunslet, while stand-off Joe Sanderson landed five conversions.

Opposite number Carl Forber kicked three goals and scored two tries, with winger John Patrick also getting over the Hunslet line twice.