Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers: With options throughout squad Cas players need to impress Powell

WITH QUALITY to choose from across the field, Castleford Tigers’ players need to impress their coach Daryl Powell over the final four weeks of pre-season.

Powell has a strong idea of his line-up for Tigers’ Betfred Super League opener against Leigh Centurions, on February 10, but insisted some places are still up for grabs.

“Full-back is pretty competitive, half-back is competitive, prop is unbelievably competitive,” Powell said.

“The bench is difficult to pick and the wingers aren’t nailed yet, so it’s a tough side to get into when everybody’s fit.

“There’s probably two blokes who won’t be available for the start of the year, but pretty much everybody else will be.”

Players likely to miss the start of the campaign are forwards Ollie Holmes – who has patellar tendonitis – and Larne Patrick, following wrist and ankle operations.

Tigers jet to Lanzarote next Thursday for a week-long training camp Powell reckons tomorrow’s derby at Wakefield Trinity (3pm) will be a good test ahead of that.

He said: “We’re looking forward to it, it should be a good game.

“It will be a good challenge and there’s players wanting to put their hand up to get into the starting team, so there should be a fair bit of intensity.

“The players are at a point now where they’re ready to play.”