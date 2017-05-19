Wakefield Trinity: Half-back Miller and prop Fifita sign new deals with improving Trinity

Wakefield’s Australian half-back Jacob Miller has re-signed for the club for another two years.

Jacob Miller

The 24-year-old former West Tigers and Hull player has been a key member of Trinity’s improved form over the last two years and was the hero of their Magic Weekend win over Catalans Dragons a year ago with the last-gasp winning drop goal from halfway.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester said: “I am delighted that we’ve managed to agree a new deal with Miller. It’s important for us to keep our best players at the club and by doing so it shows we are heading in the right direction.

“Jacob is still a young player with exceptional talent. I am looking forward to working with him for another two years and see him improve even more.”

Miller said: “I have really enjoyed my time here, so I’m very happy to have signed a new deal and hopefully we can take that next step and keep building towards the future.”

Miller’s regular half-back partner Liam Finn recently signed a new deal for 2018 while the club abbounced last night that cult-hero Australian prop David Fifita, 27, had signed new two year deal, too.

Chester is now hoping to tie up a fourth deal by securing the future of his third half-back Sam Williams, who is also out of contract this year.