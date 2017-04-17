Video - St Helens v Castleford Tigers: Grant Millington in right frame of mind to make history

TABLE-TOPPING Castleford Tigers are ready to create some club history when they visit St Helens today.

Tigers are looking for their first away win against Saints in 29 competitive games.

Grant Millington

They have yet to beat Saints on the road in the summer era, having lost 14 times in 15 visits to the old Knowsley Road ground between 1996 and 2010, their only point coming from a draw in 1998. Cas have also been beaten in Saints ‘home’ games staged at Anfield (1997), Widnes (2011) and seven times at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Langtree Park, since 2012.

Castleford’s last win at St Helens was 12-8 in the third round of the Regal Trophy in December, 1992 and their most recent league victory there was 29-16 in October, 1990.

Saints are also on a four-game winning run against Tigers, but Cas forward Grant Millington reckons the visitors – two points clear at the head of Betfred Super League – are in good shape to repeat that today, if they hit their best form.

“It’s big challenge for us over there at Saints,” Millington admitted. “We played them there in a friendly earlier this year when we beat them so that gives us a bit of a taste of winning over there, but that doesn’t really count.

We have to get over there and really get into them and have a complete performance to beat them Castleford Tigers’ Grant Millington

“We have to get over there and really get into them and have a complete performance to beat them because I’m assuming they’ll come out firing and they’re going want to get a win over this Easter period.

“It will be tough for us. I think that the guys playing at Saints are better than what they’ve shown this year so far and they are going to want to put their best foot forward to show the caretaker-coaches or whoever comes in in the future they want to be in the starting 17 and pushing forward for the end of the year.”

Tigers began their Easter campaign with a 42-24 home win over Wakefield Trinity on Good Friday, but Millington predicts they will need to be more consistent over the whole game today.

They led 36-12 at half-time and the Aussie said: “We took our foot off the pedal a little bit which is disappointing.

“We don‘t want to be that side this year. We want to be able to play the whole way to the end of the game and have a full 80-minute performance which is what we need definitely coming into Saints on Monday.”

The only change to Tigers’ 19 man squad sees Michael Shenton replace Joel Monaghan. Matty Fleming, Dominique Peyroux and Ricky Bailey have been called into Saints’ 19, replacing Jonny Lomax, Ryan Morgan and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

St Helens: from Makinson, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Amor, Wilkin, Douglas, Walker, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Richards, Knowles, Fleming, Bailey, Grace, Taia.

Castleford Tigers: from Hardaker, Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Eden, Chase, Gale, Lynch, McShane, Millington, O Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Roberts, Moors, Cook, Springer.

Referee: Chris Campbell (Widnes).

Kick-off: Today, 3pm.