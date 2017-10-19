Super League: Grand Final foes Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers paired up at Magic Weekend

Have your say

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS Leeds Rhinos will face 2017 league leaders Castleford Tigers at next year’s Magic Weekend.

The Grand Final rematch will close the opening day of the event, Saturday, May 19, at Newcastle’s St James’ Park (7.30pm).

Castleford Tigers. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Wakefield Trinity will be in action in the middle game the following day (3.15pm), when they take on Huddersfield Giants.

An entire round of Super League matches has been staged at one venue over a single weekend since 2007.

It will be the event’s fourth successive visit to Newcastle and the announcement ends speculation of a possible change of host.

Previous venues have included Cardiff, Edinburgh and Manchester, while Coventry and Leeds’ Elland Road had been linked with staging the 2018 Magic Weekend.

Rhinos will be looking to end a five-game Magic Weekend losing streak which includes a 29-18 defeat by Tigers this year.

The weekend will kick off with a match-up between Widnes Vikings and St Helens at 3pm on the Saturday, followed by Wigan Warriors against Warrington Wolves at 5.15pm.

Salford Red Devils’ clash with Catalans Dragons begins day two (1pm) and the event concludes at 5.30pm when Hull square up to promoted neighbours Hull KR.

Super League general manager Mark Foster said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Dacia Magic Weekend back to Newcastle for a fourth year.

“We had a number of other cities bid to host what is a fantastic event, but Newcastle is a great venue for us.

“The city has made us feel incredibly welcome over the last three years and we know our fans love to come to Newcastle for the weekend.”

The Magic Weekend fixture list is: Saturday, May 19 – Widnes Vikings v St Helens (3pm), Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (5.15pm), Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (7.30pm).

Sunday, May 20 -–Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons (1pm), Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants (3.15pm), Hull KR v Hull FC (5.30pm).

The full Betfred Super League fixture list is due to be announced early next month.