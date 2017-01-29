Rugby League: Tigers and Trinity triumph but Dewsbury and Hunslet fall short

CASTLEFORD TIGERS and Wakefield Trinity rounded off their pre-season with wins, but there were defeats for Dewsbury Rams and Hunslet.

Tigers produced an outstanding defensive effort in a 22-6 victory at St Helens, where they haven’t won a competitive match in the summer era.

Rangi Chase scored Tigers’ opening try after just two minutes, Luke Gale converting and Zak Hardaker crossed to make it 10-0 at the break.

Tries by Jesse Sene-Lefao and Grant Millington and two more Gale goals made it 22-0 before Adam Swift scored a late consolation for the hosts, converted by Mark Percival.

Tom Johnstone scored a second half hat-trick of tries as Trinity built on a 22-6 interval lead to run out 50-6 victors against Sheffield Eagles at Belle Vue, now known as Beaumont Legal Stadium. Sam Williams, who also kicked six goals, crossed twice in the first half and Reece Lyne and Jacob Miller also touched down. Matty Ashurst and Max Jowitt were Trinity’s other try scorers and Liam Finn added a conversion.

Dewsbury ended pre-season without a win following a 36-4 loss at Super League newcomers Leigh Centurions. Rams trailed only 10-4 at half-time, with Lucas Walshaw scoring their try.

Hunslet suffered a surprise 19-18 loss to amateur neighbours Hunslet Club Parkside, who led 10-0 early on through tries by Danny Harrison and Craig McShane and a Jamie Fields conversion. Marcus Webb’s touchdown, improved by Joe Sanderson, made it 10-6 at half-time. Fields increased the lead with a try and goal, then Jimmy Watson crossed and Sanderson added the extras to make it 16-12.

Harrison was sin-binned five minutes from time, but Danny Rowse kicked a penalty and a drop goal before George Flanagan crossed and Sanderson added the extras with the final kick of the game.