Rugby League: Former Castleford Tigers hooker Henderson returns north to work with Wolves

Former Castleford Tigers hooker Andrew Henderson has left his job as head coach of London Broncos to become assistant to new Warrington boss Steve Price.

The 38-year-old, who also played for Barrow and Sheffield Eagles and represented Scotland in the last two World Cups, was named Championship coach of the year after guiding the Broncos to a second-place finish in 2017.

Price, who has succeeded Tony Smith at the Wolves, said: “Andrew has always been enthusiastic and meticulous with his preparation and I saw that first hand when Cronulla played an exhibition game against the London Broncos ahead of the World Club Challenge.

“He comes to us on the back of a great season down at the Broncos and I am excited to be working alongside him as his experience within the game gives him a lot to offer the performance team here.”

London say they have begun the process of finding a replacement for Henderson, who began his coaching career at Sheffield before joining the Broncos, initially as assistant to Joe Grima, in November 2014.

Henderson said: “It is a fantastic opportunity presented to me by Warrington. The club has built a solid infrastructure and superb facilities in recent years.

“I think as a team they had a disappointing year for their standards.

“But I really believe there is some exciting young talent as well some good senior professionals who can lead the team forward.”