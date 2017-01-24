‘Regular game time’ at Oldham will aid Egodo’s Tigers development

CASTLEFORD TIGERS centre Tuoyo Egodo will spend the 2017 season on loan at Kingstone Press Championship side Oldham.

A clause in the deal will allow Tigers to recall the 19-year-old at 24 hours’ notice if he is required.

Egodo signed for Tigers from London Broncos last October and played in the pre-season games against Hull on Boxing Day – when he was among the try scorers – and Wakefield Trinity.

Tigers boss Daryl Powell said: “Touyo has shown in his short time with us that he has huge potential as a player.

“He is training full-time and gaining massive rewards from that, but there is no doubt he needs to play on a regular basis and this deal with Oldham will give him the opportunity to play weekly in a tough competition and really enhance his abilities as a player.”

Tigers’ 21-year-old centre/winger Kieran Gill is already on season-long loan at Oldham.

Oldham head coach Scott Naylor said: “Tuoyo will make us a lot stronger out wide.

“Cas and Daryl Powell think a lot about him and it will be great for us to have him on a long-term loan which will aid his development and be good for us at the same time.

“He’ll give us power and pace and as a full-time young player at a club like Cas, as is Kieran Gill, we know we’ll be getting a quality lad.

“We are looking forward to having him.”