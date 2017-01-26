Hooker Milner aiming to keep proud record going

CASTLEFORD TIGERS hooker Adam Milner is on track to maintain his ever-present record.

Milner, who has played in Tigers’ last 47 Super League games, is hoping to prove his fitness in Sunday’s final warm-up match at St Helens.

Jake Trueman.

That comes just 12 days before Tigers’ Betfred Super League opener at home to Leigh Centurions and Milner admitted: “It has been a different pre-season for me this year because I had an operation on my knee.

“It was a microfracture and just after the new year I got back running. I’ve been slowly getting into it, but I’m still feeling pretty fit – I’ve kept myself in good shape.

“It has been the longest injury I’ve had, but I’m hoping the knee is fixed and it feels good so I’m looking to make the St Helens friendly and then the start of Super League.

“I am pretty confident, it has been a pretty good rehab. Credit to the Cas physio staff – Matty Crowther, our physio, has been a massive help so we’ll have to see how it goes.”

Milner, 25, has been a member of Tigers’ first team squad since 2010 and reckons last year was his best season so far.

“A lot of people had to step up last year and I think I was one of them,” he said.

“We were missing a lot of senior blokes, like Shenny [Michael Shenton] and Lynchy [Andy Lynch] and I thought I stepped up in that department.

“I played every game last year and I’m looking to build on that.”

Milner added a string to his bow by filling in as a loose-forward at times in 2016 and that’s something he is happy to continue.

“It’s a position I think the coaches were happy with me playing and I felt pretty comfortable as well,” he said.

“We’ll have to see where the gaffer puts me, whether it’s nine or 13. I’ll play anywhere.

“I get more game time playing at loose forward, which I like. When you’ve got two hookers it’s mostly 40-40, but it frees me up to play more minutes going from nine to 13.”

Physio Crowther, who also works with the England squad, has agreed a new four-year deal with the club.

The new contract brings him in line with Tigers head coach Daryl Powell’s own recent contract extension.

Meanwhile, Tigers have confirmed the signing of half back Jake Trueman on a two-year deal from Bradford Bulls academy.

Trueman, who made his Bulls first-team debut in May 2016, has been highly rated by his previous coaches and head coach Powell is looking forward to seeing him develop within the Tigers environment.

Powell said: “Jake is a young player who became available after the difficulties that Bradford faced in the recent past. We are delighted to acquire the services of a talented young half-back who has a big future in the game,”

He added: “He has already played first team football at Bradford and is a talented all round half-back. We now have some of the best young half backs in the country in our system to learn from the quality that we have in our first team. This means our future is very rosy in the decision-making department.”