Hardaker poised to make Castleford Tigers debut against Hull

FORMER MAN of Steel Zak Hardaker is set to make his first appearance for Castleford Tigers when Hull visit the Jungle on Boxing Day.

Hardaker, signed on a season-long loan from Leeds Rhinos, has been named in a 27-man squad for the Harrison-Bryan Trophy clash.

Coach Daryl Powell is also set to give a run-out to recruits Tuoyo Egodu, Greg Eden, Daniel Igbinedion and Jesse Sene-Lefao and captain Michael Shenton will make his comeback from a knee injury suffered in the opening game of last season.

Powell said: “Pre-season training has gone outstandingly well so far and this game gives us a great opportunity to see where we are at as a group.

“There is a good mix of senior players and some young players which is quite exciting, and some of our fresh signings will be taking the field for Castleford Tigers for the first time which is a great opportunity for the fans to see what 2017 has in store for us,”

Powell added: “I am confident we will see an outstanding performance that will reflect how good our pre-season has gone and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Tigers’ squad is: Rangi Chase, Matt Cook, Brandon Douglas, Tuoyo Egodu, Greg Eden, Conor Fitzsimmons, Zak Hardaker, Tom Holmes, Daniel Igbinedion, Luis Johnson, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Callum McLelland, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Luke Million, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Jack Render, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Declan Sheehan, Michael Shenton, Gadwin Springer, Calum Turner, Jake Webster, Brandon Westerman.