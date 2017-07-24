‘Grip’ lands Tiger Larroyer in bother

Castleford forward Kevin Larroyer has been charged over his “squirrel grip” tackle on fellow Frenchman Vincent Duport during the Tigers’ 32-24 Super League win over Catalans Dragons.

Larroyer, a former team-mate of Duport, was sin-binned by referee Phil Bentham for the incident in which he placed his hand between his opponent’s legs while propelling him to the ground.

The international second rower is accused by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel of other contrary behaviour and charged with a grade C offence which carries a ban of two to three matches.

The former Hull KR forward has the option of submitting an early guilty plea.

Castleford’s former Australia international winger Joel Monaghan has been charged with a grade A offence of dangerous contact from the same game and also has the option of an early guilty plea which would enable him to avoid any suspension.

Widnes Vikings prop Alex Gerrard is facing a grade C charge of dangerous contact on Warrington second rower Ben Currie during his side’s 22-6 defeat on Thursday night.

Wakefield Trinity front rower Adam Walker has been given a caution for a tripping offence in Sunday’s game against St Helens which the hosts lost to slip to fifth in the table.