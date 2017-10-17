French forward Larroyer leaves Castleford Tigers for Leigh Centurions

French international Kevin Larroyer has become the second player to leave Castleford Tigers for Leigh Centurions this week.

On Monday, Larroyer’s Cas team-mate Larne Patrick was freed from his contract at the Jungle to join Leigh, who were relegated from Betfred Super League at the end of last season.

And now Larroyer, 28, has followed suit, penning a two-year deal with Neil Jukes’ side.

Jukes said of the forward, who has 14 caps for France: “Kevin has age on his side and a toughness in how he plays the game. He is at an important stage in his career where he needs to be playing first grade regularly.

“He has size with a good skill-set and the durability to play a number of positions really well. I know first-hand how keen he is to come to Leigh Centurions and apply these trades to assist us in achieving our goals.

“Kevin has done a lot in his career and has enjoyed some outstanding moments. He has also played a big part in supporting the Castleford team of 2017.

“It was tough for him to break into that side consistently given the current roster they have but he did achieve it on a number of occasions and the desire and work ethic he displayed are qualities that we admired.”

Larroyer earned his Tigers debut against Leigh in May and made a further six appearances after scoring two tries in nine games for Bradford Bulls on loan earlier in the 2017 season.

Born in Toulouse, he played regularly in the Championship for his hometown club before being picked up by Catalans Dragons, making his Super League debut against Huddersfield Giants in August 2012.

After scoring ten tries in 20 games for the Dragons in 2013 he then spent three seasons at Hull Kingston Rovers, scoring 11 tries in 60 games for the Robins before being released after their relegation last season.

Larroyer made his full international debut against Wales in 2012 and represented France in all three of their games in the 2013 World Cup. He played in the international against England at Avignon last year.

Including his international appearances and a loan spell at Newcastle Thunder in 2016 he has scored 31 tries in 159 career games.