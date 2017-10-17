England boss Bennett has a full squad to pick from

ENGLAND’S FULL squad, including two players each from Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers, are available for Friday’s practice game in Perth.

England will take on Affiliated States in their only warm-up match ahead of the World Cup opener against holders Australia a week later and coach Wayne Bennett is expected to give a run-out to most of his 24-man group.

Luke Gale.

Rhinos winger Ryan Hall and centre Kallum Watkins are both in contention alongside Tigers’ Man of Steel scrum-half Luke Gale and second-row forward Mike McMeeken.

The squad have been based in Perth since arriving in Australia last week and Bennett said: “This game is a perfect opportunity to go through everything we have been working on.

“Excitement has been building each day in camp and relationships are getting stronger.

“This squad knows what’s ahead of them and they’re working hard.”

Bennett stressed it is important England get a game under their belt before the competition begins. He added: “A number of players haven’t played for a few weeks so I’ll be looking to get some bodies out there and give them some much needed game time.

“Half of our opposition’s squad are from the state of Western Australia who have been very successful in the Affiliated States Championship for many years so we’re expecting a competitive match.”

The 20-man Affiliated States squad is made up of players from Western Australia, Victoria, South Australia and the Northern Territory and features former St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs back-rower Jarrod Thompson, ex-Manly Sea Eagles full-back Jake Busby and New Zealand Warriors player Scott Jones, who also had a spell at Canberra Raiders.

n Stand-off Danny Ansell has left Hunslet to join Swinton Lions.

The 26-year-old - who is a member of Wales’ World Cup squad - is a product of the Stanley Rangers amateur club and had a spell at Wakefield Trinity before joining Hunslet.