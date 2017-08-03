Drugs ban: Former Castleford Tigers star Rangi Chase’s career under threat after testing positive for cocaine

Have your say

FORMER CASTLEFORD Tigers and England half-back Rangi Chase’s career is in doubt after he tested positive for cocaine.

Chase, Man of Steel in 2013, had two spells at Tigers and left the club in May to join Widnes Vikings, initially on loan.

Rangi Chase, pictured in defensive action against Wakefield at this year's Magic Weekend. PIC: John Clifton/SWpix.com

The deal was made permanent two months later, but the 31-year-old, who has eight England caps after qualifying on residency, is now facing a possible two-year ban.

A statement released by Widnes on Thursday evening said: “Widnes Vikings received notification from UK Anti-Doping and the Rugby Football League today that Rangi Chase tested positively for cocaine in a drugs test, following the recent fixture against Wakefield Trinity.

“As a consequence, under Rugby Football League anti-doping regulations, he has been suspended from all training and playing activity.

“The club fully respects this suspension and are currently reviewing this matter. There will be no further comment at this time.”

Rangi Chase began his English career with Castleford in 2009.

He joined Salford for the 2014 season and later had a spell at Leigh Centurions before returning to Castleford last year.

He was suspended over a disciplinary issue earlier this season before being told he did not feature in Castleford’s plans for 2018.