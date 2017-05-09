Chris Chester hopeful for Wakefield Trinity loanee Dean Hadley

MEDICAL STAFF at Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers will be busy ahead of this week’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round.

Trinity will be without on-loan forward Dean Hadley after he suffered a facial injury in the 40-26 Betfred Super League win at Leigh Centurions three days ago.

Coach Chris Chester, whose side visit Kingstone Press Championship neighbours Dewsbury Rams on Friday night, said: “He has a fractured cheekbone.

“We thought at first he had broken his jaw, but hopefully it will heal pretty quickly and it is not going to put him out for a long period.

“He has been great for us, really good, but the positive is – fingers crossed – he doesn’t need surgery and he can be back in a few weeks.

Reece Lyne and Jacob Miller both suffered concussion and Trinity were reduced to just one available substitute for the final 25 minutes.

“It was a really good win considering the amount of players we lost,” Chester added.

Castleford Tigers are at home to Super League rivals St Helens in a televised tie on Saturday afternoon.

“Rangi Chase came off with a neck problem and Junior Moors has a bit of a back issue,” boss Daryl Powell said of his team who won 26-21 at Huddersfield Giants last Thursday.

“We’ve also got Ben Roberts, with a groin injury from the Wigan game the week before.

“He has a chance of playing this week, but it will be a late call and we need to check on all of them through the week.”

Luke Gale, Zak Hardaker and Mike McMeeken will return to training tomorrow after playing for England in last Saturday’s mid-season Test against Samoa in Sydney. They arrived back in this country yesterday.