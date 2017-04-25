Search

Castleford Tigers: We need to fix up our attitude – Powell

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ “attitude” will need to be better against visitors Wigan Warriors on Saturday, coach Daryl Powell admits.

The Betfred Super League leaders have suffered successive away defeats, 26-22 to St Helens and 26-24 at KCOM Stadium two days ago and are just a point clear of fourth-placed Hull. Powell said: “In two games on the spin we’ve been beaten for attitude.

“Clearly that’s really disappointing. It is something we’ve got to fix up quickly.

“We are lacking a little bit of something that we left behind at the start of Easter, I think.

“We have lost our composure at the moment. There’s a frantic nature to us that’s unlike us really.

“In the last two weeks we’ve not really handled what the opposition have thrown at us defensively.”

Half-back Luke Gale suffered concussion in an incident which led to Hull forward Liam Watts being sent-off and will have to pass a head test before being cleared to play again.

Powell said: “He is all right, he said he was fine after the game, but it’s a short turnaround so it will be pretty close [for Saturday’s game].

“We will wait and see. He got whacked on the head and those assessments are pretty stringent at the moment.”

Tigers were already without play-maker Rangi Chase, who was sidelined by a wrist injury.

