Castleford Tigers: Tigers boss Powell pleased with positives from win over Hull

CASTLEFORD TIGERS boss Daryl Powell was “encouraged” by his team’s 42-10 win over Hull in their opening pre-season game.

“Obviously Hull were far from full strength, but we had a lot of control and professionalism and organisation about what we did and we scored some good tries as well, which was pleasing,” Powell said of the Boxing Day success.

“We were mean defensively. I thought our intent defensively was very good. There were certain things we wanted to get out of it, we didn’t expect to be all-singing and all-dancing, but there was a lot to be encouraged by.”

Tigers included several new signings and Powell felt all did themselves justice.

“Zak Hardaker was man of the match and was really good at the back,” he said.

“Greg Eden did some good things and scored a full-length try.

“He looked pretty sharp and Jesse Sene-Lefao played 70 minutes and looked really good.

“He handled it well and I was really pleased with him and some of the young kids.”

Powell said Luke Million, a product of the East Leeds community club, was the stand-out among Tigers’ academy contingent and he was also pleased with 17-year-old half-back Callum McLelland.

He added: “It was good to see Michael Shenton back out there, we didn’t get any injuries and the whole thing was really positive.”