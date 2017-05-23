Castleford Tigers; Team-mates key to success claims Eden

SUPER LEAGUE’S top try scorer Greg Eden reckons team-mates deserve the credit for his amazing record this season.

Eden took his tally in the league to 18 with a hat-trick in Tigers’ 29-18 win over Leeds Rhinos at Newcastle’s St James’ Park two days ago.

Grant Millington, Jesse Sene-Lefao and Michael Shenton.

“It’s credit to Shenny’s [Michael Shenton’s] skill and Galey’s [Luke Gale’s] eyes to look up and see where I am,” Eden said of his three tries, which came between the 46th and 64th minutes.

“I think it was down to those two guys rather than myself.

“It is awesome playing outside Shenny, it’s a joy and I am learning a lot as well.”

Ironically, Eden’s best touchdown of the game didn’t count.

Castleford Tigers' Luke Gale.

In the first half he burst clear from Zak Hardaker’s pass near Tigers’ line, but video referee Ben Thaler spotted an obstruction before the winger received the ball.

“It was a pretty classy try, the one that got chalked off,” Eden reflected.

“It was touch and go, but it was a pretty good one and it defines how we play.”

The Magic Weekend finalé was Tigers’ sixth successive victory over Leeds in a run dating back to Rhinos’ treble-winning campaign in 2015.

It left Tigers two points clear of second-placed Salford Red Devils and Eden felt it was the sort of game they needed as they close in on top spot going into the Super-8s.

“It was a good sign for us,” Eden said of the way Tigers kicked on after a tight opening 40.

“The first half was really intense. It was like a final, but we pulled away from them in the second half and if we can keep doing that, pulling away from tight games like that, I think we’ll be going in the right direction.”