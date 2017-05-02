Castleford Tigers: Shenton backs Chase to fill Gale’s boots

CAPTAIN MICHAEL Shenton is confident Rangi Chase will step into Luke Gale’s boots this week.

Tigers will travel to Huddersfield Giants in two days’ time without their star scrum-half who is on England duty in Australia along with team-mates full-back Zak Hardaker and second-rower Mike McMeeken.

The Betfred Super League leaders also have a doubt over stand-off Ben Roberts after he was hurt in the opening period of last Saturday’s 54-10 win over Wigan Warriors.

Chase was among the substitutes for that game after recovering from a wrist injury and Shenton was impressed with the impact he made when he came on.

“He has got himself back on track,” Shenton said of the former Man of Steel.

“The last few weeks he has been good at training.

“It’s important because with Luke Gale going he’ll have to play for us at some point.

“Over the Easter period we missed Rangi and his involvements and it was pleasing to get him out there.

“He was superb when he came on and slotted straight in. He was smart with his plays and like the Rangi Chase of old.”

But Shenton admitted it will be a blow if Roberts misses this week’s match.

“Losing Benny is a big loss as he’s been our best player over the last few weeks,” he said.

“He has been superb, but everyone was superb against Wigan.”

The victory over Wigan ended a two-match losing run and Shenton insisted he wasn’t surprised at how well Tigers played.

“Right from the warm-up you could see we were on and focused,” he said.

“It’s pleasing to get back on track and keep our 100 per cent at home, too. That’s important.”