Castleford Tigers: Prop Douglas joins Halifax on loan as Carney moves to Rovers

Halifax have signed teenage prop Brandon Douglas on loan from Castleford to the end of the season.

The 19-year-old was promoted to the Tigers first team last October, shortly after making his Super League debut against St Helens, and handed a two-year contract.

However, he has yet to add to that solitary appearance.

Douglas, who has spent most of the season on loan to Dewsbury, will help Halifax offset the recent departure of experienced front rower Luke Ambler.

Halifax coach Richard Marshall said: “Brandon played very well in both matches against us this season. He will add more strike to our already strong pack.”

Castleford coach Daryl Powell said: “Halifax presents Brandon with a great opportunity to further his experience in the Championship. I know Richard Marshall and he is a quality and proven coach who will help Brandon to develop his all-round skill set.”

Hull KR have signed controversial former Cas winger Justin Carney from Salford.

The 28-year-old Australian, who is currently serving an eight-match ban for racially abusing an opponent, will link up with former Red Devils director of rugby Tim Sheens at Craven Park.

Carney, who left Castleford under a cloud at the end of the 2015 season, was under contract with Salford to the end of 2019 but has now joined the Robins to the end of the 2018.