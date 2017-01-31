Castleford Tigers: Powell’s delighted with Tigers’ pre-season preparations

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are in a “perfect place” with 10 days to go until their opening Betfred Super League fixture, according to coach Daryl Powell.

Tigers, who play host to promoted Leigh Centurions in round one, completed their pre-season campaign with a 22-6 win at St Helens last Sunday.

Powell described Tigers’ performance at Saints – where Cas have not won a competitive match in the summer era – as “very good” and he enthused: “There was a good defensive edge about us and we did some smart things with the ball.

“There were some good individual performances – Rangi Chase was outstanding – and the team looked really solid.

“I think we are ready to go.”

Tigers beat Hull in their opening warm-up game and were 24-4 up at half-time against Wakefield Trinity before Powell rested his leading lights and Cas were overhauled 32-30.

A mainly under-19s Tigers team – without any of the players likely to feature against Leigh – were beaten 38-12 at Batley Bulldogs on Friday, but Powell reflected: “Pre-season has been great.

“We’ve got a lot of players playing pretty well and whenever we’ve had our top team on the field we’ve looked good.”

Powell insisted Tigers will not be taking promoted Leigh lightly when the sides meet at the Jungle on Friday, February 10.

“We are where we want to be at this stage, no question,” Powell said.

“We just want to look at Leigh and finalise how we are going to play against them.

“They are a dangerous team, especially under the circumstances, but for us, we are in a perfect place.”

Adam Milner did not play at Saints due to an on-going knee problem and Ben Roberts was ruled out because of a minor injury picked up during Tigers’ training camp in Lanzarote, but Powell is confident both will be available for selection against Leigh.

Larne Patrick (wrist) is the only player who is not in contention for next week’s opener.