Castleford Tigers: Powell may hand debuts to pair as he looks to shuffle his resources

A COUPLE of players could be in line for their Castleford Tigers debut during the Easter double-header.

Tigers play host to Wakefield Trinity on Friday and visit St Helens three days later. That may mean an opportunity for French former Hull KR forward Kevin Larroyer, who joined Tigers in February and was immediately loaned to Kingstone Press Championship side Bradford Bulls.

Alex Foster, an ex-Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers and London Broncos back-rower, is another option after signing for Tigers last week following a spell as a trialist.

“Larroyer won’t play on Friday,” Powell said. “He potentially might play on Monday, but we’ll wait and see. Foster is the same.

“He’s coming back from [a pectoral muscle] injury and he’s going to see a specialist to get return to play confirmation [today].”

Powell was due to name his 19-man squad for Friday today, but has a number of injury concerns. He said: “Grant Millington missed last week. He got a head knock in the last five minutes against Huddersfield the week before. Michael Shenton hurt his back in the warm-up last week. He’s done some light running and I don’t think it’s too bad. Junior Moors has got a bit of a hamstring strain, it’s nothing major, but he has not trained this week and Oliver Holmes has a bit of a knee problem. I hope three of the four will play this week.”