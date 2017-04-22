Castleford Tigers: Lynch aims to pass Sinfield’s grand total

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ veteran prop Andy Lynch has Kevin Sinfield in his sights.

Lynch played in both Tigers’ games over Easter, lifting him above Paul Wellens into second place in Super League’s all-time list of appearances.

The 37-year-old is now on 441, just 13 behind leader Sinfield, the former Leeds Rhinos captain who retired from rugby league at the end of 2015.

Lynch could overtake Sinfield later this season and admitted: “It’s in the back of my head that I would like to pass Kevin.

“I’ll take it one week at a time though because I know I’ve got to keep performing to stay in the team.

“Hopefully if I keep working hard I might end up reaching that milestone in the future.

“I never even thought about being this high, not once. When you start people say you’ll be done when you’re 30, you’re finished. So for where I am now, at 37 and still playing, it’s pretty good. I’ve been lucky to get to that number.”

Lynch has not yet decided if he will play on next year. He said: “We’ll take it one week at a time. Ben Cooper [Tigers’ conditioner] has been good with looking after us older players and the coaches do it too and that’s been a massive help.

“We’ll see how things are at the end of the year. There’s no rash decisions being made just yet. I’m not even thinking about it, we’ll just see what happens at the end of the season.

Lynch will be up against one of his former clubs tomorrow when Tigers visit KCOM Stadium. Hull have conceded more than 50 points in each of their past two home games, but Tigers are keen to bounce back from Monday’s 26-22 defeat at St Helens.

“If we can do our job right and quieten the home crowd, then it’s going to be great for us,” Lynch said.

“We’ve got to learn from St Helens quick. I think it was an attitude thing.

“We were a bit off and St Helens were more desperate than us to win the game so it was disappointing, even though we lost by four points.

“You can’t win them all and it’s how quick you can learn from defeats and how you bounce back that defines you.

“Hull is a tough place to go and they’ll be fired up and we know we’ll have to produce a massively improved performance to get the two points.”

With Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils not in Betfred Super League action this weekend, a win tomorrow would open up a gap at the top of the table.

“We could do with getting these two points and it’ll mean we’ve only lost two games in the first half of the season – and really, we could have won both of those too,” Lynch said.

“This is a massive game to get us back on track.”

Rangi Chase, Joel Monaghan and Gadwin Springer are in contention for a Tigers recall, but Matt Cook is omitted. Former Cas man Jordan Thompson drops out from the Hull team which won at Leigh on Monday, but Josh Griffin, Danny Houghton and Chris Green could return.

Hull: from Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Turgut, Fash, Litten.

Castleford Tigers: from Chase, Eden, Gale, Hardaker, O Holmes, Lynch, Massey, McShane, McMeeken, Millington, Minikin, Milner, Monaghan, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Tomorrow. 3pm.