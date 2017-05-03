Castleford Tigers Ladies: Tigers trounce Trinity on way to the second round of cup

Castleford Tigers Ladies produced a fine display as they thrashed Wakefield Trinity Ladies 6-48 to advance to the second round of the Challenge Cup.

The two teams faced each other two weeks earlier in a game which saw the Tigresses come out victorious. It was looking like history would repeat itself when Kelsey Gentles put Castleford ahead with an early try, but Wakefield responded in rapid fashion and soon found themselves ahead when Emma Littlewood’s try was converted by Nicole Austin.

Their lead was short lived though as Georgie Hetherington scored the first of her two tries.

Katie Hepworth then followed up with a try of her own before converting it to give Cas a 16-6 advantage.

Just as the referee was about to blow his whistle for half-time, Sam Jordan found a gap in the Wakefield defence and increased the visitors lead.

The second half started much like the first when Castleford’s Emma Lumley scored for a second game in a row.

Her effort was then followed up by Emma Ryan’s try which put the away side 34-6 ahead.

Wakefield enjoyed a short offensive spell however, it didn’t take long for Castleford to up the temp and close out the game in style.

Tries from Leigh Powell, Shanelle Mannion and a second for Georgie Hetherington earned the side a comfortable 48-6 win at the Beaumont Legal Stadium.

After the game, Castleford’s head coach, Lindsay Anfield, praised her side.

“We are pleased with the win and are happy to progress into the second round of the cup,” she said.

“Wakefield were tough and aggressive opposition and we had to work hard for every point.”

Wakefield Trinity captain, Yasmin Copeland, was disappointed with the result but believes this is an important learning curve for the team.

“Our first season is about learning how to play together and building a foundation for a team that can start competing,” she said.

With the first round of the cup over and done with, attention will now turn to the women’s Premier Division.

Next week, Wakefield will welcome Wigan St Patricks while Castleford travel to Oulton to face the Raidettes.