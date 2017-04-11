Castleford Tigers: Evergreen centre Webster eager to pen new Cas contract

FORMER TEST centre Jake Webster is hoping to sign a new contract at Castleford Tigers.

The 33-year-old, who won the last of his eight caps for New Zealand a decade ago, reckons he is playing some of the best rugby of his career.

Wakefield centre Bill Tupou.

Webster has been a key figure in Tigers’ climb to top spot in Betfred Super League and insisted he has no intention of hanging up his boots in the near future.

“I am really enjoying it,” Webster said of the season so far. “It is hard not to when you’ve got players like these around you – it makes my job a lot easier.

“Hopefully we can come to some agreement soon and get pen put to paper. I feel young again. I am going backwards – I am 33 going on 23.

“I feel good and my body’s great.

“They look after me well here and as long as I keep doing what I’m doing and help out with everything that needs to be done I can’t see why I can’t go for another year or two.”

Tigers’ home derby with fifth-placed Wakefield Trinity is the highlight of Good Friday’s fixtures and Webster is expecting a huge challenge.

“They are going well, they are full of energy and enthusiasm and they’ve got a good set-up there,” he said of Trinity.

“We are going to have to be on our game for sure. I’ll be up against Bill Tupou.

“I’ve come up against him a few times and he’s big and strong. He’s a bit like myself, he loves the ball, he’s got good footwork – I am not saying I do! – and he’s a strong runner, so I’ve got to be on my game for sure.

“I can expect a lot of work and I am happy to do it.”

Both teams warmed up with impressive victories last week, but Webster said the success at Wigan Warriors has given on-song Tigers fresh confidence.

“It was a great win,” Webster said. “I can’t remember the last time I had a win there, it has been such a fortress.

“No matter who they have out on the field they are a well-drilled team, well-structured and they are strong no matter who plays. We had to turn up and play well to get the job done.”

Webster was among the Cas try scorers at Wigan, crossing from a pass by Ben Roberts.

“Benny’s outstanding,” Webster observed. “He is just getting better and better. We missed him when he was injured last year and it just shows his quality, with the ball, running, his kicking game and his passing. It makes my job a lot easier with players like that around me.”

Tigers back up on Easter Monday at St Helens, but Webster won’t be asking for the day off. He said: “I’ll do whatever’s needed – as long as I get a lot of Easter eggs I’m happy.”