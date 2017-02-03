Castleford Tigers: Coach Powell says Tigers hooker McShane is improving with age

FORMER LEEDS Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity hooker Paul McShane could be a star in Betfred Super League this year, his Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell reckons.

McShane, 27, made his Super League debut eight years ago and Powell feels he will “come of age” this term.

“He looks like he is reaching his potential as a player,” Powell said of the Hunslet Parkside product, who has also had spells on loan at Hull and Widnes Vikings.

“I think he is really maturing as a player.

“He has been out on loan a couple of times and been at Wakefield. “They are differing places and some have suited him better than others.

“I think he has found a place that really suits him.”

McShane filled in at half-back for spells during Tigers’ injury crisis last year and Powell believes his all-round game is improving every season.

“He has got variety as a player and his ability to play around the ruck is clever.

“His defence is really strong and he has got a kicking game.

“I don’t think there’s much he hasn’t got in his armoury.

“There’s a couple of little bits and pieces, but he is getting better all the time.

“He has been very good at different times in his career, now I think he is right on the verge of coming of age as an outstanding Super League player,” said the Castleford coach.