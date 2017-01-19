Castleford Tigers: Coach Powell content as Tigers fine-tune preparations in the sun

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are in a “good place” – in more ways than one – as they begin a week-long warm-weather training camp.

Coach Daryl Powell says time spent in Lanzarote will add polish to Tigers’ preparations for their Betfred Super League campaign, which begins three weeks tomorrow.

And he feels they are right on track with two pre-season games under their belt and a couple more to come.

“We’re in a good place, no question,” Powell said.

“Looking at some of the things we did against Wakefield last Sunday and Hull on Boxing Day, it is good to see a real edge to us defensively and from what I’ve seen so far our approach with the ball has not been dented by some of the losses we’ve had, so overall we are in a great spot.”

Outlining his objectives for the next week, Powell said: “The camp gives us an opportunity to go through all the fine-tuning and make sure we’ve got everything in place.

“There’s some little things we need to fix up and we can do that there and it will be good to get some sun on our backs in January.

“We’ll be finalising our preparations for the season and we’ve got a good group of players and a deep squad.”

Powell plans to give all his available players a run-out in Tigers’ final warm-up matches, at Batley Bulldogs on Friday, January 27 and St Helens two days later.