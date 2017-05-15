Castleford Tigers: Chase joins Widnes Vikings as Cas call time on controversial star

CASTLEFORD Tigers have finally lost patience with Rangi Chase.

The controversial ex-England stand-off has played his last game for the club having been loaned to Widnes Vikings until the end of the season.

Chase had already been dropped by the club for one off-field matter this year and was under investigation for another alleged incident at the Featherstone Rovers v Halifax game at Post Office Road on Thursday night.

Coach Daryl Powell did not select the former Man of Steel for Saturday’s crucial Challenge Cup tie with St Helens – Tigers won 53-10 with 21-year-old Tom Holmes starting at stand-off – and tonight the Super League leaders confirmed they had parted ways.

With in-form Benny Roberts their main No6, Tigers chief executive Steve Gill said: “We had a tough decision to make moving forward as a group and unfortunately Rangi wasn’t going to be part of the 2018 squad.

“After speaking with him it was felt that by giving him an opportunity to go out on loan at Widnes and play week in week out, it would give him a great opportunity to earn a contract with them.

“(Widnes CEO) James Rule has made quite a few attempts to take Rangi on loan this year, so we felt this was the right time to let it happen.

“We will all have our individual memories of Rangi and wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

The gifted talent made more than 100 appearances for Castleford between 2009 and 2013 before being sold to Salford Red Devils.

But he re-joined last July after a period out of the sport, earned a deal and had produced some of his old brilliance this season largely off the bench only for the troubled star’s chequered career to hit yet another low point.

Chase, 31, said: “I have nothing but love for Cas as a club, the players, coaches and backroom staff, including the fans, it’s a place that will always be close to my heart.

“I’d like to thank Cas for granting me this opportunity to go out and play as much as I can, and I have Cas to thank for making me fall back in love with my childhood dream again.”

Chase – who could debut against Wakefield Trinity at Magic Weekend – cannot be called back but will not be able to play against Castleford this season.