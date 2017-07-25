Castleford Tigers at full strength for Super-8s

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will be close to full strength for their Super-8s campaign, coach Daryl Powell says.

Leading try scorer Greg Eden’s shoulder injury is not as serious as first thought and he could be back in action in around a month.

On the mend, Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden. PIC: Matthew Merrick/RLPhotos.com

It was feared Eden would not play again this year, but Powell said: “We are hopeful. They are not going to operate, it just needs to heal. He needs a bit of time resting it and then building it back up.”

Eden’s replacement, Jy Hitchcox, scored two tries in the win at Catalans Dragons three days ago, and Powell said: “He did a fair job and with Greg Minikin and Joel Monaghan as well we have got some options – and we are going to be getting good players back into the team.”

Powell said the return of Oliver Holmes, who has not played since April due to a knee injury, is “just around the corner” and Adam Milner, Larne Patrick, Junior Moors and Jake Webster are also getting close to fitness. Zak Hardaker suffered a dislocated finger against Catalans, but Powell said: “He put it back in himself and just got on with it.”

Tigers have no game this weekend, but will train today and tomorrow before being given four days off.

Castelford Tigers' Jy Hitchcox. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It was a big win for us under a fair bit of pressure,” Powell said of the victory in France.

“Going down to 11 men it was pretty tough. We conceded a debatable try, but apart from that we held our nerve and we always find a way to score.

“That’s a great ability to have at the end of games. Over the last three or four weeks we’ve won some tight games and proved we can hold our nerve under pressure.

“They’ve not just been blow-out scores, which won’t be the case when it gets to the end of the season.”