Bulldogs coach Diskin’s bold claim

THE RESULT was unacceptable, but coach Matt Diskin felt Batley Bulldogs did some things well in their 68-4 home loss to Hull KR.

The Kingstone Press Championship leaders ran in 12 tries before Mikey Hayward scored Bulldogs’ consolation three minutes from time.

Diskin admitted it was a tough day at the office for his side and he said: “The scoreline is embarrassing and what it does is overshadow the positive steps we made.

“We controlled the ruck area very well against a good side and we beat them off the floor, but Jamie Ellis was fantastic and any lapses of concentration on the edges he took advantage of and they scored.

“There is plenty to work with and if we played like that against any other side in the league we would win, but unfortunately we came up against a very clinical and professional Hull KR outfit.”

Batley are without a game this weekend when the Championship takes a break for the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round.

“I would love to still be in the Challenge Cup,” Diskin admitted.

“But we have got some walking wounded and hopefully what it does is give us time to get some people back and more experience on the edges to help prevent lapses of concentration like the ones Hull KR took advantage of.”