Bradford Bulls: Toovey move is ‘exciting’ for the Bulls

FORMER MANLY Sea Eagles boss Geoff Toovey is a “fantastic and exciting” appointment as coach of the new Bradford Bulls, according to the club’s owners.

Toovey, 47, was coach of Manly when they lost to Leeds Rhinos in the 2012 World Club Challenge.

He played for the same club, as well as New South Wales and Australia and will join Bulls next week.

Lowe worked with Toovey at Manly and said: “He quickly became one of my dearest friends and one of the greatest players I ever coached.

“Everybody is going to love Geoff. He is a very approachable guy and a proud person.

“He is not coming here to muck around and it’s an exciting time for the club, but more importantly for the players.

“Players, particularly the younger players, will thrive under his coaching.”

Lowe added: “He is a fantastic coach and a proven coach.

“He is an uncompromising coach and you just wonder what might happen in the future because he is such a good leader.

“He has the respect of the game internationally and he’s as tough a person as you will ever meet in life.

“He is up for a challenge all the time and I can’t wait for him to get here.

“He will do everyone proud and he will always give his best. He is a players’ coach.”

In a statement, Toovey said: “I’d like to thank Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe for offering me this opportunity to come over to the UK and coach the Bulls.

“I understand how tough it has been for everyone attached to the club, but this is our time now to turn things around and get Bradford back to where they belong – playing entertaining rugby league.

“I’m really excited about this role and can’t wait to start getting things together at the Bulls.”

Jas Atwhal has been named as Bulls’ chairman with Leon Pryce becoming club captain.

The owners have confirmed the club will use the same name as the former outfit, which ceased trading earlier this month.

Describing the scale of the task facing the new club, Chalmers said: “It’s like riding a bicycle down a hill backwards, without handlebars and no brakes and having to change both wheels. It may sound impossible, but it’s all do-able.”