Benn to take charge of Warriors for the first time at Keighley

NATIONAL CONFERENCE Division One club Hunslet Warriors kick off their pre-season games with a trip to Kingstone Press League One Keighley Cougars tomorrow (2pm).

It will be the first game in charge for coach Jamie Benn, who joined Warriors in autumn after stepping down from a similar role at Oulton Raiders.

Benn – a former player with Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers and Scotland – has worked alongside Nathan Graham, Keighley’s assistant team boss, on the Scottish Students coaching staff. Warriors spokeswoman Pam Crosby said: “Jamie has been working the players hard in readiness for the new season and there is a real feeling of enthusiasm and enjoyment about the place.

“With a good mix of experienced players and younger players capable of stepping up to the next level, Jamie is very keen to give everyone an opportunity to show their potential.

“He intends to give as many of his squad as possible a run out against the professionals on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Castleford and Featherstone Amateur Rugby League’s monthly meeting will be held at Glasshoughton WMC at 7.30pm on Monday, preceded by a management meeting at 7pm

Methley Royals begin the new year with a trip to Meltham All Blacks in the Pennine League’s 11-a-side division tomorrow.