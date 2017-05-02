‘Same old story’ for Batley’s Diskin

TEAM BOSS Matt Diskin admits Batley Bulldogs’ 40-22 loss at Halifax was the same old story.

Bulldogs are sixth in the Kingstone Press Championship and have lost four of their last five league and cup matches.

Diskin described the setback two days ago as “very poor, very disappointing” and he admitted it has been that way for too long.

“It seems to be the same phrase I’ve been using for the last two or three weeks,” he said.

“It is the same old story – errors and ill-discipline are costing us dearly at the moment.”

Diskin is confident Batley’s problems can be solved, but he confirmed personnel changes may have to be made to get his men playing together as a unit

“Ultimately, it is an attitude thing,” he said.

“I am there to pick the side and at the moment we have got a great group of players who are not performing well as a team.

“I have got to find the right combinations.

“I take some responsibility for the last few weeks because the boys have not delivered a team performance at any point.

“I have got to make some tough decisions and make sure we have got a good group dynamic.

“That might mean some talented individuals don’t get picked.”

Diskin said Bulldogs, who are at home to leaders Hull Kingston Rovers on Sunday, came away from Halifax with no major new injuries.