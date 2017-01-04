Former Bulls skipper Diskin has ‘no issues’ with old club playing on

BATLEY BULLDOGS boss Matt Diskin has “no issues” with a revived Bradford Bulls club competing in the Kingstone Press Championship this year.

Bulls ceased trading yesterday, after being in administration for more than a month, but there are hopes a new club can rise from the ashes.

The RFL have said any new Bradford outfit will be granted a place in the Championship, beginning the year on minus 12 points.

Diskin joined Batley at the end of last season from Bulls, where he was an assistant-coach after a spell as captain and said: “I don’t want Bradford to leave the league.

“They’re a big team and from a financial point of view, any club in our division would want to play a team with such a massive following.

“We don’t want to lose the 3,000 travelling supporters they’d bring.

“I have no issues with them being in the Championship.

“If Bradford do rise from the flames I hope they manage to maintain consistency with the players they’ve got there.

“They deserve that, they’ve got some fantastic players there and you want the best teams and the best players to play against.”

Batley are also waiting to hear if their planned pre-season game against Bradford, on Sunday, January 15, will go ahead, but Diskin admitted it is “not looking likely at the moment”.

It was confirmed last night that all the Bradford players are now free agents.