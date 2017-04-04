Diskin upbeat despite a heavy loss

BATLEY BULLDOGS’ 50-16 defeat at Kingstone Press Championship leaders Hull KR left coach Matt Diskin disappointed, but not dismayed.

Bulldogs are sixth in the table, two points outside the all-important top-four, but Diskin felt there were encouraging signs in his team’s fourth loss of the campaign.

“It was very disappointing,” Diskin conceded.

“We tried to have a crack with the ball and I thought we caused them problems at times, but defensively we were a bit off and as soon as they got to the edges they had a bit too much pace for us.

“It was always going to be a tough game over there, but I am not too dismayed.

“The defeats earlier in the year were heavy and at times it looked like we gave in, but we didn’t do that.

“The boys kept trying and we challenged them with the ball.

“Defensively we tried hard, but they are a full-time team, they are relentless and it took its toll.”

Centre Danny Cowling is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a rib cartilage injury.

But Diskin is hopeful Joel Farrell, who has been struggling with a knee problem, will be available to return over Easter.

Bulldogs play host to seventh-placed Rochdale Hornets on Sunday and Diskin said: “There’s no easy games, as the results at the weekend showed.

“It is a tough league.”