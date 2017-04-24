Search

Diskin backs players despite defeat

Matt Diskin

Matt Diskin

0
Have your say

DISAPPOINTED COACH Matt Diskin admits Batley Bulldogs should not have been drawn into the sudden-death shootout with Dewsbury Rams which ended their Ladbrokes Challenge Cup hopes.

Lewis Fairhurst’s golden point drop goal three minutes into extra-time condemned Batley to a 23-22 defeat and sent Rams through to this evening’s sixth round draw. It was Batley’s second loss to Dewsbury in 10 days following a 20-4 Kingstone Press Championship defeat on Good Friday, but they led 16-4 in the first half and Diskin felt his men let the tie slip.

“We shouldn’t have been in that position,” Diskin said of the golden-point heartbreak. “We were in a strong position in the first half, but a couple of lapses allowed them back in. Everybody is gutted – that’s twice we’ve lost to Dewsbury in the last three games and that is not acceptable.”

But Diskin stressed: “The boys are working hard and trying to pull together as a team and I am confident in their ability.

“We have got a fantastic group of players and once everything comes together we will be in a good position.

“That will happen. We go into every game confident we can get a win and it’ll be no different against Halifax on Sunday. We will concentrate on doing the little things well and when we get those right we’ll start picking up points.”

Dewsbury Rams celebrate their cup triumph over neighbours Batley Bulldogs. PIC: Paul Butterfield

Dewsbury Rams 23 Batley Bulldogs 22: Rams see off Bulldogs with Fairhust’s golden-point winner