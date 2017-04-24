Diskin backs players despite defeat

DISAPPOINTED COACH Matt Diskin admits Batley Bulldogs should not have been drawn into the sudden-death shootout with Dewsbury Rams which ended their Ladbrokes Challenge Cup hopes.

Lewis Fairhurst’s golden point drop goal three minutes into extra-time condemned Batley to a 23-22 defeat and sent Rams through to this evening’s sixth round draw. It was Batley’s second loss to Dewsbury in 10 days following a 20-4 Kingstone Press Championship defeat on Good Friday, but they led 16-4 in the first half and Diskin felt his men let the tie slip.

“We shouldn’t have been in that position,” Diskin said of the golden-point heartbreak. “We were in a strong position in the first half, but a couple of lapses allowed them back in. Everybody is gutted – that’s twice we’ve lost to Dewsbury in the last three games and that is not acceptable.”

But Diskin stressed: “The boys are working hard and trying to pull together as a team and I am confident in their ability.

“We have got a fantastic group of players and once everything comes together we will be in a good position.

“That will happen. We go into every game confident we can get a win and it’ll be no different against Halifax on Sunday. We will concentrate on doing the little things well and when we get those right we’ll start picking up points.”